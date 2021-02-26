Who is boxer Antonio Tarver and did he feature in the Rocky Balboa movie?

Antonio Tarver is set to fight former UFC champion Frank Mir in a boxing match on April 17, 2021. The two legendary names in the world of combat sports will collide on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Triller PPV.

Tarver last stepped foot inside the boxing ring in 2015 against Steve Cunningham, which resulted in a draw. The 52-year-old boxer reached the pinnacle of the sport in early 2000s when he captured the WBA (Super), WBC, IBO, IBA, and The Ring light heavyweight titles.

Antonio The Magic Man Tarver won multiple major world titles at Light Heavyweight and also held the IBO Cruiserweight title aswell as competing at heavyweight.

Antonio Tarver is best known for his rivalry with the legendary boxer, Roy Jones Jr. Nicknamed, 'The Magic Man', Tarver locked horns with Jones Jr. in a trilogy of fights that saw him getting the better of Jones on two occasions.

The pair first came to blows in November 2003 when both men stretched the bout to distance, but it was Jones Jr. who cruised past Tarver via majority decision. Tarver also ended up losing his WBC light heavyweight title.

Six months later, Antonio Tarver and Roy Jones Jr. competed in a rematch where the former was able to exact his revenge. Tarver famously knocked out Jones Jr. in the second round of the bout to claim the WBA (Super), WBC, IBO, IBA, The Ring, and the inaugural WBF (Foundation) light heavyweight titles.

To put an end to their rivalry, the duo met once again in the ring for the third time in 2005. Tarver won the bout via unanimous decision. Since then, both Tarver and Jones Jr. remained largely inconsistent in their fights.

Was Antonio Tarver in the Rocky Balboa movie?

'Rocky Balboa' was released in 2006 as the sixth instalment of the Rocky series. It starred Sylvestor Stallone, who reprised his iconic role, while Antonio Tarver featured in the film as Mason Dixon, an undefeated heavweight boxer.

Reportedly, Stallone wanted Roy Jones Jr. to play Dixon's character, but later decided to hand the role to Tarver. Stallone and Tarver encountered minor injuries after they apparently traded real punches during the filming of their heavyweight fight.

Speaking to Channel Fight, Antonio Tarver said he had an amazing experience on the sets of Rocky Balboa.

"That was a blessing. I think a lot of people feel that I did a great job and I am there for more acting. After my career is finally up, I'm definitely gonna push to get back in the film because it was such an amazing experience. It's something that I feel I can do," said Tarver.