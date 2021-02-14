'Any one of these fools can get it' - Kamaru Usman takes Conor McGregor's cue to set the UFC welterweight division on high-alert

Taking a cue from The Notorious Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman has sent an ominous warning to the entire UFC welterweight division.

Following his phenomenal victory over Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258, Kamaru Usman set the entire UFC welterweight division on high-alert by uttering lines made popular by Conor McGregor.

In the post-fight interview, Usman claimed that any fighter in the division who talks trash about him can come and 'get it' from him inside the Octagon.

Usman initially called out Jorge Masvidal - who he earlier faced on six days' notice - for claiming he'd have beaten the champ with a full training camp. Kamaru Usman said that he is willing to let Masvidal go through a full training camp to prepare for a rematch against him.

He also claimed that this time, he would finish Gamebred inside the Octagon.

"We got this little street thug, calling himself 'Jesus', he thinks he's Jesus. We tried to make that fight several times but he kept backing out. The only reason this man took the fight was because it was on six days' notice and he had a built in excuse. He is still running his mouth, talking about how he broke my nose and saying give him three weeks and he's going to do something."

"Guess what? It's not done. I'll give you a whole training camp and I guarantee you will sign on that dotted line because this time, I will finish your a**. Any one of these mouthy fools can get it, anyone of them. But if he keeps running his mouth, if he's going to talk, step in here because you got to see me."

When Conor McGregor put the welterweight division on notice

After tonight's performance, you can't really doubt The Nigerian Nightmare, can you? Usman has single-handedly cleaned out the entire welterweight division. He is unbeaten inside the Octagon in 13 fights and has the longest winning streak the welterweight division has ever witnessed.

In a post-fight interview following Conor McGregor's win against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, the Irishman was asked who he wanted to fight next inside the Octagon. Since he fought Cowboy at welterweight, fighters like Masvidal and Usman were in attendance.

However, to everyone's surprise, Conor McGregor didn't call out anyone. Instead, he said he doesn't care who is put in front of him and is ready to take on all comers.

"Any one of these little mouthy fools can get it. All of them. It does not matter."