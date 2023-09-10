“Any translations? I don’t speak GOAT” - Fans mark out for Demetrious Johnson-Kenny Omega Street Fighter 6 battle

Fight fans and gamers alike are absolutely pumped to see reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson square off with AEW star Kenny Omega in an epic Street Fighter 6 clash.

With All Elite Wrestling’s next big pay-per-view event, WrestleDream, heading to Johnson’s city of Seattle, Washington on October 1, ‘Mighty Mouse’ thought it would be the perfect opportunity to lay down a change to ‘The Best Bout Machine’ Kenny Omega who, like Johnson, just happens to be an avid gamer.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson laid down a challenge which Omega quickly accepted with all the proceeds going to charity.

Fans were super excited to see two of the absolute best in their respective sports coming together to face off for a good cause. Taking to the Instagram comments, fans shared their elation, saying:

“Dj is extremely good. This guy.. legends winning so much in life. Tears people’s asses online, then goes to a JJ tournament and runs through everybody lol”

“The GOAT vs The Cleaner! Hell yeah”

“I’d pay big money to watch”

“Any translations I don’t speak goat”

“I need to see this fight!”

“No one is safe 😂, DJ is taking over everything”

Demetrious Johnson’s last appearance inside the circle came at ONE Fight Night 10 in May. On that night, ‘Mighty Mouse’ closed out his iconic trilogy with Adriano Moraes, scoring his second straight win over the former flyweight champion. Since then, Johnson has looked to hone his skills on the mat, competing at the 2023 IBJJF Masters World Championship in August.

Demetrious Johnson took home the gold in the brown belt division, further proving that even as he finds himself on the back end of his incredible 20-year career, he is still one of the absolute best competitors in the world.