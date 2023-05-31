Demetrious Johnson says ONE Championship’s US debut was an “amazing weekend”

Demetrious Johnson believes ONE Championship’s long-awaited debut in the United States was nothing short of amazing.

ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 was a historic night for both the promotion and combat sports as a whole as the beloved Asia-based promotion invaded the 1stBank Center for a night of unforgettable action. It was all capped off by a main event showdown between ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and former titleholder Adriano Moraes.

After closing out his first career trilogy in style, Demetrious Johnson sat down with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to discuss his 25th career victory and ONE Championship’s epic weekend.

“You know ONE Championship had an amazing weekend and I’m super grateful to come out there and get the W.”

In addition to Demetrious Johnson’s victory over Adriano Moraes, fans in the ‘Mile High City’ were treated to a night of non-stop action featuring some of the biggest names in the industry, including Thai fan favorite Stamp Fairtex who earned a highlight-reel-worthy victory over Alyse Anderson. Not to be outdone, ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon successfully defended his Muay Thai world title against Mexico’s Edgar Tabares, scoring a brutal second-round elbow KO.

Perhaps the most shocking moment of the evening came when former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam earned a vicious first-round knockout against Croatian Roberto Soldic, who had a substantial hype train behind him.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

