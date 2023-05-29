Demetrious Johnson loving his daddy duties with his three little ones

Demetrious Johnson has a few reasons why he’s talked about retirement for the past month or so. While others are only known to himself, there is one more that’s quite evident to the public.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Johnson said he loves to be present in his children’s lives as much as possible.

The reigning ONE flyweight world champion has two sons Tyron and Maverick, and one daughter Tanyth. Though he’s still active in the gym, Johnson said that he loves to be around his children whenever he’s at home.

"But now it’s like, you have three little ones that come home and you know Tanyth’s she’s always playing fairy and you got Maverick he wants Cody Rhodes and the American Nightmare, and you got Tyron he’s pissed off because he can’t go to school today because the power’s out.”

Being a professional mixed martial artist, Johnson knew that he won’t get to spend as much time as he wants with his children especially since ONE Championship stages its cards in Asia.

Johnson, however, got a heartwarming opportunity in his last bout when ONE Championship had its first on-site event in the United States earlier this month.

The American legend defended his flyweight world title against Adriano Moraes in their trilogy bout at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, and he took the opportunity to get his family cage-side for the bout.

Johnson ultimately closed his rivalry with Moraes with a dominant unanimous decision win in front of his wife Destiny and his sons Tyron and Maverick at the sold-out 1stBank Center.

Fans in North America can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card on replay for free via Prime Video.

