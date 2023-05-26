Demetrious Johnson opens up about possible future in broadcasting: “I’m intelligent enough”

Veteran mixed martial artist Demetrious Johnson is considering a career in broadcasting when his days competing are over.

‘Mighty Mouse’ shared this in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, saying putting his analyst hat as among the things he is looking at when he finally decides to end his legendary career.

36-year-old Demetrious Johnson said:

“I know I’m intelligent enough, I have great charisma, and I know I can do other things to make money. Now, it’s just deciding if I want to keep fighting and ride my body to the dirt? Or if I use my analyst hat and do other things.”

Check out the interview below:

Retirement talk continues to swirl around the reigning ONE flyweight world champion after he teased of possibly hanging up his gloves in the lead-up to his most recent fight in the United States.

Demetrious Johnson cited spending more time with his family and doing his other passions as among the reasons he is contemplating retirement.

However, after successfully defending his world title against Brazilian rival Adriano Moraes on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, no retirement announcement came. The Parkland, Washington, native instead said that he needed more time to think things over with the people close to him.

While he continues to contemplate his future, one of the fighters waiting for Demetrious Johnson in the wings is former ONE flyweight world champion Kairat Akhmetov, who is currently the No. 2 contender in the division and in line for a title shot.

ONE Fight Night 10 was played to a sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. Its replay can be watched for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes