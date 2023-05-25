Demetrious Johnson recalls going full dad mode before ONE Fight Night 10

After being away from his family for almost a month, Demetrious Johnson knew he had to fulfill his role as a doting father even if he was heading into his biggest fight to date.

The reigning ONE flyweight world champion stayed for a few weeks in Colorado heading into his world title trilogy bout against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

While putting in the work in the mile-high state, Johnson missed his wife Destiny and their three kids Tyron, Maverick, and Tanyth. Luckily, Johnson was eventually reunited with his bunch come fight week, and he knew that he had to momentarily switch from ‘Mighty Mouse’ to Dad.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Johnson said that he made sure his media obligations with ONE Championship were all done before he went to see his family and have fun with his kids.

"But that was also my visualization that I didn’t see my kids the whole time leading up but once they got to Colorado, I basically did all my obligations with ONE, with the interviews, and I drove right out there to see them, took them swimming, then I got back in that lifestyle as a dad.”

Johnson added:

“Tanyth was like ‘Dad! you got to put my goggles on!’ I’m like ‘gah! I’m gonna be a dad, I’ve been here for 15 minutes.’”

Though he found some quality time with his family, Johnson never let up on his drive to defeat Moraes.

Johnson was at his clinical best in the trilogy bout and put on a masterful display in the clinch to ultimately get the unanimous decision win.

Fans in North America can watch Johnson retain his ONE flyweight world title, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card, on replay for free in Prime Video.

