Demetrious Johnson was wise to Adriano Moraes’ game plan in trilogy

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson retained his world title by defeating Adriano Moraes in their trilogy fight at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in the United States.

‘Mighty Mouse’ was a unanimous decision winner over ‘Mikinho’ in their rubber match, which headlined ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground U.S. event.

Demetrious Johnson shared post-fight that a better understanding on what his opponent wanted to do helped a lot in him hacking out the victory at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

Johnson shared during the interview inside the circle following his win:

“Nothing surprised me. The first time we fought, I was prepared for the game plan but my skill set wasn’t [prepared] for the game plan yet. The second fight, I was able to walk him down close the distance. This fight, I was able to close the distance but I knew he was trying to hit [with] the elbow and that knee. I wanted to be cautious in getting there.”

The win made it back-to-back victories for Demetrious Johnson over Adriano Moraes, in follow-up to his fourth-round knockout win by flying knee last August where he became ONE flyweight world champion. The Brazilian star took their initial showdown in April 2021 by KO in the second round by grounded knee.

The latest fight between the two top fighters is believed to be the last as both of them expressed no interest in meeting up for a fourth time.

The replay for ONE Fight Night 10 can be watched for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

