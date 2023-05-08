Demetrious Johnson goes airborne in knee strike against Adriano Moraes

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson added another career defining win to his legendary resume by defeating Adriano Moraes for a second time. Securing a decision win over the Brazilian, Johnson capped off their trilogy with a near perfect performance that saw him take very little damage.

A key for ‘Mighty Mouse’ this time around was controlling the clinch exchanges against his opponent. Whilst Moraes may be the larger and more powerful man in the grappling exchanges, DJ was able to keep himself safe at all times and use this position to his advantage.

Knee strikes have been the story of their incredible trilogy of fights. In their first encounter, Moraes landed a grounded knee to Johnson to become the first man to ever finish ‘Mighty Mouse’. But as all the greats do, he responded in spectacular fashion.

In their rematch, Johnson produced the best knockout of his career, stopping Adriano Moraes with a flying knee to tie their series at one apiece.

Knees were once again the deciding strike in their third and final fight, with Johnson using knees in the clinch to drain the energy from his opponent and occasionally go to the head whilst stopping himself from being taken to the mat:

In case you missed it the first time around, North American fans can rewatch another perfect performance from Demetrious Johnson free via the replay on Prime Video.

For now, the big question is whether we will see Johnson compete inside the circle ever again after suggestions that this may have been the last fight of his career.

