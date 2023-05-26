Demetrious Johnson says he has ‘not had the time’ to think about retirement

In the build-up to ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson added an additional narrative to his trilogy fight with Adriano Moraes.

Successfully defending his ONE flyweight world championship in the main event at ONE’s on-ground US debut event in Denver, Colorado, DJ proved that he is still among the greatest to ever do it inside the Circle.

While the fight itself was big enough on its own thanks to the stage it was taking place on and the two previous meetings between Johnson and Moraes, ‘Mighty Mouse’ wasn’t done there.

In interviews leading up to the fight, he revealed that regardless of the result on fight night, he would be having a behind closed doors conversation with his wife afterwards to decide whether he wants to keep fighting.

Though it is clear to see that he is still one of the best fighters on the planet, producing a dominant unanimous decision win against Moraes last time out, he is well aware that there are other ways for him to make money without risking his health at this point in his career.

He has managed to avoid taking too much damage throughout his legendary career but as he likes to say, if you stay around at the party long enough you’re going to eventually get drunk.

Following his ONE flyweight world title defense, Demetrious Johnson appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani where he was asked to give an update on his potential retirement. He responded by simply saying he hasn’t gotten around to it, as daily life has kept him busy for the time being:

“No, I have not had the time to even think about it. Like that’s where I’m at right now. Like when I first came home and I pulled on the driveway you know the first thing I f*****g saw, I saw them g*****n weeds. ‘Oh I didn’t get them weeds out’.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American fans can rewatch Johnson’s calculated performance in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 and the entire card via free replay on Prime Video.

