"Anyone can get it" - Fans make their picks for undisputed atomweight MMA queen Denice Zamboanga's first challenger

Now that she is fully recognized as the undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, Denice Zamboanga has become the center of attention as fans eagerly anticipate her next move in ONE Championship.
The buzz intensified after the world's largest martial arts organization recently released a special video showcasing the duality of the Filipina sensation — one side highlighting her glamorous, confident persona, and the other revealing the fierce mixed martial artist she becomes on the ONE stage.
In the video caption, the promotion posed a compelling question:
"Who deserves the first shot at 'The Menace' as the undisputed atomweight MMA queen?"
The post quickly drew reaction from fans, with several names being floated as worthy contenders for Zamboanga's 26 pounds of gold.
Among the most notable suggestions was Ayaka Miura, a former ONE women's strawweight MMA world title challenger who has found new life at atomweight.
One commenter wrote:
"Her first defense should be against Ayaka Miura in July or August."
Japan's "Zombie" is currently ranked No. 2 in the atomweight MMA division after stringing together three straight wins at 115 pounds — two of which came via submission.
Denice Zamboanga fully embraces the duty as world champion
Denice Zamboanga officially ascended to the top of the weight class after former champion Stamp Fairtex vacated the world title for reinjuring her surgically repaired knee during rehabilitation.
Understanding that the intricately crafted belt symbolizes more than just prestige, the 28-year-old fully embraces the weight of the responsibility that comes with being the undisputed world champion.
She said:
"I'm ready to carry the belt with honor, fight with purpose, and glorify Him in every step. This title is more than just a belt — it's a reminder that with faith, hard work, and the right people by your side, nothing is impossible."