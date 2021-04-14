"Anyone ranked above me will be a good fight" - Dan Hooker reveals who he would like to fight next after two consecutive losses in the UFC

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has revealed the two names he is considering facing face for his next fight. The rising Kiwi fighter believes a clash against Justin Gaethje or former champion Rafael dos Anjos would make sense from here onwards.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Dan Hooker claimed that his fellow lightweight Gaethje is probably waiting to fight the winner or the loser of either Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 or Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira.

While Hooker remains interested in a showdown against The Highlight, he feels the latter won't be going back to fighting someone who has lost his last two Octagon outings. The Hangman also added that fighting anyone above him would be a good choice. Hooker said:

"I said it's not like a good choice when he can sit and wait, get the results of Poirier-McGregor, Chandler-Oliveira and then he will like fight the winner or loser. Like he gets a big fight just for waiting. So it will be kind of silly to go back and fight a guy on a two fight skid just for the sake of staying busy. So I don't feel like he's that kind of guy, so that's why I said it will be a good fight. Like anyone ranked above me will be a good fight for me."

Dan Hooker further mentioned former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos as a potential opponent. The Kiwi likes the idea of a fight against RDA and respects his skill set. Hooker also thinks that a bout against dos Anjos makes a little more sense if the Brazilian can't get one of the bigger fights he's chasing.

"I like the RDA fight, former champ, I respect the skillset. The way he carries himself, the fight that makes a little more sense if he can't get one of the bigger fights he's chasing to kind of take up on this offer."

Who will Dan Hooker fight next?

On the back of two losses to Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, Dan Hooker's next fight will be extremely crucial for his career. The Kiwi will see himself drop further down the UFC lightweight rankings if he isn't able to arrest his slump quickly.

Hooker's next fight is yet to be announced, but with Dana White claiming that Gaethje will be in the mix for a title shot along with McGregor, Poirier, Chandler and co., it is very likely that The Hangman will go on to face RDA.