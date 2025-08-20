"Anything for attention" - Fans react to DWCS standout Josh Hokit calling out "s*x traffickers, p*dophiles, r*pists" after win

Josh Hokit recently secured a UFC contract after an impressive showing on the latest edition of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS), and it appears the heavyweight knows who he wants to face in the cage first.Hokit faced Guilherme Uriel on DWCS 78 in a heavyweight contest and secured an impressive second-round knockout victory. Impressing the brass with his performance, the American secured a UFC contract and immediately called out his preferred opponents. In a post-fight interview, Hokit claimed he wanted to beat up &quot;s*x traffickers, p*dophiles, r*pists&quot; and said:&quot;Dana White has decided to get rid of this unentertaining heavyweight division. Instead, we're going to create the 'Incredible Hulk Division' where my opponents won't be these lazy, boring heavyweights. My opponents would be s*x traffickers, p*dophiles, r*pists. Hell, you can even throw the tr*nsg*nders in there. Line them all up. One by one, I'll give them an all-American beatdown inside the octagon.&quot;After @SpinninBackfist shared a clip of the interview via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reactions.One fan wrote:&quot;Anything for attention. Sad. We still live in the SS [Sean Strickland] era, even though he got dethroned.&quot;Another fan mocked Hokit and wrote:&quot;He's the Nacho Man Candy Average.&quot;Check out some more reactions below:Screenshots from @SpinninBackfist on XJosh Hokit slams &quot;liberal, snowflake&quot; NFL after securing UFC contractIt appears Josh Hokit isn't a fan of the NFL and recently slammed the sporting organization after beating Guilherme Uriel at the DWCS 78 event, which got him signed to the UFC.It's worth noting that Hokit went unpicked in the 2020 NFL draft. However, he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers to play in the practice squad. Hokit never featured in a professional NFL game over his two-year tenure with the 49ers.In a post-fight interview after his DWCS 78 win, Hokit went off on the NFL and said:&quot;I left the liberal, snowflake NFL to do a real man’s sport in a real man’s promotion. Here I am, doing just that by earning this UFC contract.&quot;