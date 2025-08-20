  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Did Josh Hokit play in the NFL? All about the UFC's newest addition to the heavyweight roster

Did Josh Hokit play in the NFL? All about the UFC's newest addition to the heavyweight roster

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 20, 2025 07:09 GMT
Exploring Josh Hokit
Exploring Josh Hokit's pre-MMA career. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Josh Hokit is the UFC's newest heavyweight and is coming off an impressive second-round knockout win over Guilherme Uriel at Dana White's Contender Series 78 at the Apex facility. Hokit seemingly impressed the brass with his performance and went home with a UFC contract.

Ad

While Hokit undoubtedly packs a punch in the cage, he was also involved with an NFL team before transitioning to mixed martial arts. Let's take a look at the heavyweight fighter's career before he ventured into combat sports.

Did Josh Hokit play in the NFL?

After excelling in wrestling and football in high school, Josh Hokit went on to play for the Fresno State University team and even became captain briefly. After college, Hokit went unpicked in the 2020 NFL draft but was ultimately signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent. While he didn't make it past the final roster cuts, Hokit was re-signed to the practice squad.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Hokit never featured in a professional NFL game despite spending over two years as part of the 49ers squad. He also signed with the Arizona Cardinals in August 2022 but was waived just five days later.

Intriguingly, Hokit signed with Bellator MMA in March 2023 and made his professional MMA debut against Spencer Smith later that year. Hokit notably defeated Smith via third-round submission. After picking up four consecutive victories, Hokit featured on Dana White's Contender Series 78 and faced Guilherme Uriel in a heavyweight matchup.

Ad

Hokit won the fight via second-round knockout and secured a UFC contract from Dana White. In the aftermath, Hokit sounded off on the "liberal, snowflake" NFL during a post-fight interview and said:

I left the liberal, snowflake NFL to do a real man’s sport in a real man’s promotion. Here I am, doing just that by earning this UFC contract."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications