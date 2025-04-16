"Anything can happen" - Jonathan Haggerty's bold declaration against Nabil Anane has fans intrigued for a potential meeting

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty is fully confident that he will be the one to put an end to ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane's recent dominance, and ONE Championship fans are raring to see them duke it out.
The promotion shared an Instagram graphic of Haggerty's statement, which read:
"I believe I'm the one to stop Nabil."
Check out the post below:
The post stirred discussion in the comments section, with fans talking about Haggerty and Anane's respective advantages over each other in a potential Muay Thai bout.
They wrote:
"It will undoubtedly be an interesting fight... But for me Nabil is the favorite. If he continues to maintain the level he has demonstrated, it will be very difficult for him to be beaten at this weight... but it is Muay Thai and anything can happen."
"Idk I think Haggerty has good footwork. Way better than Superlek tbh. I could see him putting work on Nabil. Would be a good fight."
"He's to long, people genuinely haven't a clue what to do in the ring with Nabil🤣"
"I want to see this in Denver."
"Yes!!!! Make this happen! 🔥🔥🔥."
Buakaw also wants to see Jonathan Haggerty clash with Nabil Anane
Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek is joining the fans in their wishes to watch Jonathan Haggerty trade leather with Nabil Anane. The decorated Thai striker assessed how their fight could go down in a video posted on his YouTube channel.
He said:
"Their styles are similar, but it's all going to come down to who has better fight IQ. We'll see what kind of techniques Haggerty brings. But if there's too much room for Nabil, Nabil's probably gonna win."
Watch the entire video and more of Banchamek's thoughts here: