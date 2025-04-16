"Anything can happen" - Jonathan Haggerty's bold declaration against Nabil Anane has fans intrigued for a potential meeting

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty is fully confident that he will be the one to put an end to ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane's recent dominance, and ONE Championship fans are raring to see them duke it out.

Ad

The promotion shared an Instagram graphic of Haggerty's statement, which read:

"I believe I'm the one to stop Nabil."

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

The post stirred discussion in the comments section, with fans talking about Haggerty and Anane's respective advantages over each other in a potential Muay Thai bout.

They wrote:

"It will undoubtedly be an interesting fight... But for me Nabil is the favorite. If he continues to maintain the level he has demonstrated, it will be very difficult for him to be beaten at this weight... but it is Muay Thai and anything can happen."

Ad

"Idk I think Haggerty has good footwork. Way better than Superlek tbh. I could see him putting work on Nabil. Would be a good fight."

"He's to long, people genuinely haven't a clue what to do in the ring with Nabil🤣"

"I want to see this in Denver."

"Yes!!!! Make this happen! 🔥🔥🔥."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Buakaw also wants to see Jonathan Haggerty clash with Nabil Anane

Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek is joining the fans in their wishes to watch Jonathan Haggerty trade leather with Nabil Anane. The decorated Thai striker assessed how their fight could go down in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Ad

He said:

"Their styles are similar, but it's all going to come down to who has better fight IQ. We'll see what kind of techniques Haggerty brings. But if there's too much room for Nabil, Nabil's probably gonna win."

Watch the entire video and more of Banchamek's thoughts here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.