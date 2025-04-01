"Anything in Denver" - Fans clamor for Jackie Buntan at ONE 173, chance at vacant strawweight Muay Throne

ONE Championship will return to the United States in four months' time with ONE 173, and fans are rallying for strawweight kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan to be part of the historic extravaganza.

The call for her inclusion gained momentum after the world's largest martial arts organization posted a training video of the Filipina-American striker on Instagram, asking followers what should be next for her in the caption:

The overwhelming response from users on the aforementioned platform was a unanimous push for Buntan to strut her wares at ONE 173, set to take place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 1.

While no specific opponent was mentioned for Buntan, many fans expressed their belief that she should vie for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Read the comments below:

Comments from Instagram

It can be recalled that Smilla Sundell lost the divisional Muay Thai crown on the scales before her bout against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 in May 2024.

Sundell was able to beat Diachkova by way of technical knockout in the second round, but she exited the ring no longer holding 26 pounds of gold.

As of now, only two fights have been officially announced for ONE 173 — the ONE women's atomweight world title unification clash between Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga, as well as the return of Liam Harrison against Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai tiff.

Jackie Buntan ended 2024 with gold

It's worth noting that Jackie Buntan achieved a career milestone at ONE 169 in November 2024, where she beat the legendary Anissa Meksen to become the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion.

Buntan has the chance to elevate her career to new heights if she earns the opportunity to compete for the unoccupied women's strawweight Muay Thai throne at ONE 173 on Aug. 1, potentially enshrining herself as the latest two-sport world titleholder in the promotion.

