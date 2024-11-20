“Anything could happen in a fight” - Jonathan Di Bella gets honest on why he’s not fond of giving out predictions 

Jonathan Di Bella understands that nothing is guaranteed in the unpredictable nature of the fight game.

That said, the former strawweight kickboxing world champion is not a fan of giving out predictions for his fights, just for the sake of building hype.

After suffering the first loss of his career last June, Di Bella will make his return against Rui Botelho on Dec. 6 at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs Rasulov on Prime Video.

Despite being the heavy favorite to emerge victorious against the Portuguese fighter at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Italian-Canadian striker still refuses to call his shot.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing superstar said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"No prediction for me. I never do predictions, because anything could happen in a fight."

However, don't mistake Jonathan Di Bella's unassuming nature as a sign of weakness. The 28-year-old believes he's still going to get his hand raised one way or another and move a step closer to reclaiming his lost world title. He added:

"I used to predict a win. It doesn't matter how, I'm just gonna win."

Jonathan Di Bella says surrendering belt stings more than losing undefeated record

Jonathan Di Bella saw his perfect run come to an end at ONE Friday Fights 68 at the hands of now two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

While the Italian-Canadian took pride in being undefeated, he said losing the record wasn't as bad as pundits made it out to be.

Di Bella told Sportskeeda MMA:

"It was never my thing to think about being undefeated. I always wanted to like just fight."

He continued:

"I just wanted to go fight the best in the world and be world champion. The record for me didn't matter."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 26 free live as it happens in US Primetime.

