  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "I gotta focus on him" - Jonathan Di Bella says his radar is locked on Rui Botelho fight despite hoping for Prajanchai redo

"I gotta focus on him" - Jonathan Di Bella says his radar is locked on Rui Botelho fight despite hoping for Prajanchai redo

By Kyle Dimond
Modified Nov 20, 2024 03:40 GMT
Jonathan Di Bella (Center) says beating Botelho (Right) is priority over Prajanchai (Left)
Jonathan Di Bella (Center) says beating Rui Botelho (Right) is priority over Prajanchai (Left)

Former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is set to make his return to action at ONE Fight Night 26.

2024 has been a tough year for the Team Di Bella Kickboxing star. But, he can now look to end the year with a win on Dec. 6 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his last outing at the iconic home of Muay Thai, the 28-year-old came up short in an incredibly close and high-level contest over five rounds.

When the fight came to an end, Prajanchai PK Saenchai was crowned the new world champion in a decision that was heavily debated by fans.

also-read-trending Trending

Di Bella wanted a rematch but he wasn't granted his wish, however, what better way to show that you deserve this opportunity than beating a fellow top contender next time out.

Before he collides with Rui Botelho in a huge fight for the division, the former world champion told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview that getting his hand raised is the one and only goal right now:

"Yeah, I'm a bit disappointed because I should have went for the immediate rematch. But right now, I got a contract that says Rui Botelho on it, and I gotta focus on him, you know, 100 percent."

Jonathan Di Bella has unfinished business with Prajanchai

Before he faced Prajanchai in one of the best world championship contests of the year, Jonathan Di Bella already had Rui Botelho on his radar.

The Portuguese contender may not have the best overall record during his time in ONE but back-to-back wins over Zhang Peimian and Thongpoon PK Saenchai have put him right in the mix at the top of the weight class.

On Dec. 6, Jonathan Di Bella will look to prove why he can't be denied his opportunity to face Prajanchai in a rematch in a bid to reclaim the strawweight gold.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी