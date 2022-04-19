Watch: Apply to be a "World Champion content creator" with ONE Championship

People can now apply to ONE Championship and the Nas Academy to become a content creator. The two organizations have partnered together to search for 100 individuals to become creators.
In a tweet, ONE explained the opportunity in more detail with a video, during which the following was said:
"ONE Championship has an exciting opportunity for you. We need your help to spread the word about us and that's why we have partnered with Nas Academy to build a fellowship program where 150 people will learn how to become content creators."
Click on the tweet below to watch the video:
In essence, 150 people will be short-listed and asked to make a video. 100 will then be chosen for the program's four-month mentorship. This program will help teach individuals on how to create video content for the purpose of social media with ONE.
According to Nas Academy's website, they are looking for people to spread the message of ONE by creating short videos on social media to share internationally. The people selected for this program will be a 'ONE Creator', a partner of the organization on social media.
The video continued:
"This four-month fellowship is going to walk you through the fundamentals of how to create great content through scripting, shooting, editing and publishing to promote this global sports media platform with a broadcast to 150+ countries."
ONE Championship and the Nas Academy
If individuals are interested in applying for this mentorship program, they can apply here. A person must apply before May 21.
The courses include subjects such as coming up with video ideas, creating scripts, how to film using your smartphone, editing videos on mobile, publishing videos for success, and branding and monetization methods. The program also offers one-on-one mentorship with experts.
This also marks a partnership between mixed martial arts organization ONE, which has put on incredible fights for more than a decade, and the Nas Academy, a school for content creation that offers classes in Crypto, business, scriptwriting, and other subjects. Both organizations are based in Singapore.
"This is your shot to kickstart your content creation career, get involved with one of the biggest sports broadcasters, and build a creative community that lasts a lifetime. Ready for the challenge? Let’s go!"