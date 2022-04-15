Watch: Behind the scenes of John Wayne Parr's swansong at ONE X

ONE X may have concluded more than two weeks ago, but its greatness still lingers in our hearts and minds.

In one of the most amazing and heart-felt farewell fights you'll ever see, John Wayne Parr fought Eduard Folayang in a three-round thriller, with 'The Gunslinger' aiming to record a 100th win in his last dance.

Unfortunately, he fell short in the end. It wasn't, however, without him throwing everything he had into an inspiring last hurrah.

In a YouTube video released by ONE Championship, we go behind the scenes in the days leading up to Parr's ONE X bout and the day after.

Ever his jolly, light-hearted self, 'The Gunslinger' was all smiles as he met his fellow ONE fighters. The Aussie legend was asked what he thought of the ONE X card, to which he said:

"I'm just excited to be here in general. Just to be present and just cruising in the hotel and seeing all the stars and trying not to fanboy, yeah, it's so hard."

The humble legend has always been modest about his achievements, even though he is a 10-time world champion. This is what made him such an endearing character in a sport known for its brutality in the ring.

Watch the full video here:

"I've never given up on fulfilling what I believe is my destiny" - John Wayne Parr on his final fight at ONE X

In his final fight, John Wayne Parr fought like a man 20 years his junior. Despite showing every bit of his 45 years in the first two-and-a-half rounds, Parr turned back the clock in the final moments of the fight.

Perhaps motivated by his insatiable, life-long need to be the best no matter what, Parr went on a final burst that almost got everyone in tears. The blazing comeback had everyone out of their seats and put an exclamation point into Parr's 35-year career.

In the end, despite losing, 'The Gunslinger' exited in such a way that's befitting his monicker: in a blaze of glory.

In the video, Parr was interviewed after the fight and had this to say:

"I've been dreaming of this since I was four years old. I'm 45, and I still look up at the night sky and if I see a single star, I still wish for that same dream. When I blow out my candles, even at 45 years old, 'I want to be the champion, I want to be the best.' I've never given up on fulfilling what I believe is my destiny."

Regardless of what the outcome was after ONE X, one thing's for sure: Parr has solidified his legacy way before he even laced the gloves that night.

In a room full of martial artists, once 'The Gunslinger' arrives, everyone will make way. The man has earned his spot amongst legends.

