"Are you going soft?" - Fans react as Sean Strickland changes his mind about U.S. gun laws 

Sean Strickland recently drew flak from his fans after advocating for post offices to be gun-free zones. While the UFC middleweight champion admitted he's generally against the idea of having gun-free zones in the U.S., he doesn't think anyone needs to be armed at the postal services' offices.

It's no secret that 'Tarzan' is a massive supporter of the 2nd Amendment to the United States Constitution, which grants an American citizen the right to keep and bear arms.

The 32-year-old Californian has an extensive collection of firearms at home and has encouraged his fans to exercise their constitutional rights. However, Strickland seemingly called for post offices to be gun-free zones in his latest X post. The UFC middleweight king wrote:

"I'm at the post office, and I generally don't agree with gun-free zones but... I don't think anyone needs to be armed here, including me."

Unsurprisingly, fans were shocked at Strickland's philosophical U-turn and expressed their disbelief in the comments section of the tweet.

One fan asked Sean Strickland if he was going "soft" and wrote:

"Are you going soft?"

Another fan wrote:

"What next? Going to tell us all to get electric cars and eat bugs."

Check out some more reactions below:

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis: 'Stillknocks' holds no grudge after UFC 296 brawl

Dricus Du Plessis recently opened up about his altercation with Sean Strickland at UFC 296 and revealed that he held no hard grudge against his next opponent.

Strickland and Du Plessis got into a nasty brawl earlier this month at the UFC 296 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It seems the two were seated close to each other and engaged in some trash-talking, which went sideways after 'Tarzan' jumped Du Plessis.

The UFC middleweight champion is set to defend his title against Du Plessis at UFC 297 on January 20 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Ahead of their highly anticipated fight, the two have fired nasty personal shots at each other.

Their feud reached its peak at the last pay-per-view event of 2023 after the South African fighter brought up Strickland's abusive childhood at the 2024 Season Press Conference a few weeks earlier.

In a recent interview on The Coach and the Casual podcast, Du Plessis addressed his fight with Strickland and said:

"For me, I was completely calm... There’s no hard feelings. I still have the world’s respect for Sean Strickland. He’s a real man... We are fighters, and that’s what we do." [h/t mmajunkie.usatoday.com]

