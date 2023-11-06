"This is bad advice" - UFC champ Sean Strickland's call to 'go buy some guns and ammo' triggers mixed reactions from fans

Not a week goes by without a wild Sean Strickland comment, and so the UFC middleweight champion has dropped another one amid his recent fight announcement.

With very little context, Strickland tweeted a 'truth about humanity' that he suggested required everybody to own a gun. The post, obviously, left many people confused.

Sean Strickland tweeted:

"There is a truth about humanity people don't like to accept. Its been proven many times in history... 'Everyone is a cannibal when they're hungry enough'... You're relying on a system of infrastructure that is always breaking down... With this knowledge go buy some guns and ammo :)"

Fan reactions ranged from some agreeing with Strickland's statement to others rolling their eyes, having gotten used to oddball comments from 'Tarzan.'

One fan particularly did not appreciate the champions's tweet, replying:

"I once saw a gun get up and pop a guy for no reason. This is bad advice."

View more fan reactions to Strickland's tweet below:

Fan reactions to Sean Strickland's tweet on X [via @SStricklandMMA on X]

Sean Strickland fight announcement

The UFC dropped an unexpected bomb on fans in the middle of the day on Monday, announcing three title fights to open the year in 2024.

Dana White announced on his social media that January's pay-per-view card would feature Sean Strickland defending his belt against Dricus Du Plessis, while Alexander Volkanovski will face Ilia Topuria in February followed by Sean O'Malley rematching Marlon 'Chito' Vera in March.

While all three fights were expected by fans, the sudden news drop was quite unexpected. Regardless, White's announcements took MMA Twitter by storm.

Though some fans projected a potential rematch with Israel Adesanya for Strickland's first title defense, the former's announcement that he will take time off ultimately led to 'Tarzan' facing the top contender in Du Plessis. Du Plessis is coming off of a shocking upset over Robert Whittaker in July, just months before Strickland attained the belt.

Following the win, many expected Du Plessis' next fight to be against Adesanya, but the long-reigning champion's loss to Strickland shook up the division as a whole. The middleweight title fight will be the main event of UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada.