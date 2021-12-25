Are Joe Rogan and Brian Redban still friends?

Joe Rogan and former producer of The Joe Rogan Experience, Brian Redban, have had quite a relationship. The two were really good friends before things started to turn south between them in 2014.

Brian Redban and Joe Rogan's friendship started back when the two were entering the standup comedy world. It wasn't long before the two formed a professional relationship and Redban was hired as a producer for The Joe Show. The series was Rogan's first YouTube endeavor but did not really take off.

Then, in 2009, Joe Rogan started his own podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Brian Redban continued to act as a producer for the show. Redban was also a co-host of the podcast during its early years.

However, things didn't work out well with the two and Joe Rogan eventually decided to fire Brian Redban. Redban wasn't able to keep up with the show and lacked what Rogan required to make his show a success. Since their professional split, the two have managed to maintain a healthy dynamic.

Brian Redban is a regular feature on The Joe Rogan Experience and even produces the show sometimes. It is safe to say that even though their professional relationship didn't end that well, the two still managed to keep their friendship alive.

Is Joe Rogan biased with his UFC commentary?

Joe Rogan has been working with the UFC since 1997. With over two decades of commentating, Rogan has been accused of being biased towards certain fighters. In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he was asked about how he handles criticism for being allegedly biased in his commentary to which he said:

"I try to be very fair, always, with my commentary. And I’m also very respectful. Like, even if you think that my commentary was biased, or one way or another, you’ll never think I’m disrespectful, ‘cause I try to; unless someone’s doing something dirty.”

Listen to Joe Rogan talk about this topic at 1:17:25 on his podcast below:

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: Top 5 unbelievable moments of 2021 in the UFC!

Edited by Jack Cunningham