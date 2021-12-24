"I try to be very fair" - Joe Rogan addresses biased commentary accusations

Joe Rogan has revealed how he handles accusations of biased commentary. The longtime UFC commentator and MMA analyst asserted that he tries to be “very fair” and "very respectful" with his commentary.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan and comedian Brian Simpson discussed multiple topics. Simpson notably asked him how he deals with criticism of the alleged bias in his commentary. Rogan answered:

“I try to be very fair, always, with my commentary. And I’m also very respectful. Like, even if you think that my commentary was biased, or one way or another, you’ll never think I’m disrespectful, ‘cause I try to; unless someone’s doing something dirty.”

Watch Joe Rogan address the biased commentary topic around the 1:17:25-minute mark of the podcast below:

Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier received widespread criticism for alleged commentary bias at UFC 259

Joe Rogan worked his first UFC event in 1997 and became a promotional mainstay in the early 2000s. On a few occasions over the years, he’s received harsh criticism for his work.

Certain sections of the MMA community have often called out Rogan for purportedly being biased towards certain fighters. One notable instance wherein he was called out for allegedly biased commentary was the fight between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in March this year.

Blachowicz outpointed Adesanya over five rounds en route to a clear-cut unanimous decision win. Many in the MMA community, including UFC stars like Marvin Vettori and Justin Gaethje, lambasted Rogan and his fellow commentator Daniel Cormier for being biased in favor of Adesanya.

They suggested that Rogan and DC’s commentary unfairly portrayed Adesanya as the more dominant fighter, even though Blachowicz clearly beat him.

