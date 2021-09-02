Are Joe Rogan and Dana White friends?

Joe Rogan and Dana White have been synonymous with the UFC ever since the promotion made it big in the combat sports community. Having nurtured the UFC into the behemoth that it is today, Joe Rogan and Dana White share quite an amicable relationship.

Rogan has been a part of the UFC family since 1997, when the promotion was a fledgling organization. However, their fame has enjoyed steady growth ever since. On an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan candidly talked about his relationship with White.

"If you looked at him you'd never know he's rich as s**t," said Joe Rogan. "He's as normal as they come. He's just a regular dude. If you hung out with him, you'd love him. He's a great guy. He's great."

Dana White on his relationship with Joe Rogan

Dana White has never been one to shy away from admitting the truth, more so when it comes to people he absolutely adores. While in conversation with Jake Asman, UFC President Dana White has previously opened up about the nature of his relationship with Joe Rogan and the bond that they share.

"We have a great relationship," Dana White said. "Obviously, the UFC has blown up and grown since we started together, and he has blown up and grown, personally, since we started together. But we couldn't have a better relationship. He does his thing and he kills it for us, and yeah, I think he's the best ever."

Dana White and Joe Rogan are arguably the faces of the UFC, with one being the President and the other being one of the most iconic color commentators the combat sports community has ever seen.

Truly unrivaled in their respective crafts, White and Rogan share a deep sense of respect and admiration for each other. Although they may not spend a significant amount of time outside of the UFC, it is inspiring to know the intimate details about their relationship when they talk about it.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee