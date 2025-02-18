"Are you mentally okay?" - MMA fans react as Conor McGregor shadow boxes in a suit at BKFC Italy press conference

MMA fans have voiced their opinions after witnessing Conor McGregor shadowboxing in a suit at the pre-event press conference for BKFC Italy. Many of them mocked the Irishman's antics.

Ad

McGregor was sidelined from competing after suffering a shin-bone injury in his last fight at UFC 261. It's been almost two years since 'The Notorious' recovered from his injury, but he hasn't returned to the promotion since his hiatus.

McGregor announced that he would return to the UFC on June 29, 2024, at the beginning of the previous year. The UFC scheduled UFC 303 for that date, with the highly anticipated Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight as the headliner. However, 'The Notorious' withdrew from the bout about two weeks before the event.

Ad

Trending

Currently, McGregor spends most of his time on his BKFC duties, which include promoting fights and serving as a mediator during face-offs. One of his recent X updates showed the fighter in him emerging during the BKFC Italy press conference as he shadowboxed for a few seconds before the start of the event.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

A large chunk of fans seemed unimpressed with McGregor's antics, mocking his behavior during the press conference. One comment read:

"Are you mentally okay?!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others concurred:

"This is the only opponent you have a chance with now."

"Looking slow Mac"

"I play air guitar and call myself best guitar player"

Check out the comments below:

Fan reactions to @TheNotoriousMMA's X update. [@TheNotoriousMMA on X]

Conor McGregor doubled down on his words about stepping into the BKFC squared circle someday

Fans may criticize Conor McGregor for focusing on his business duties rather than planning his return to fighting. However, the 36-year-old recently hinted at his return to combat sports.

Ad

McGregor has hinted at entering the BKFC's squared circle multiple times since becoming its co-owner in April 2024. A recent X update from MMA Junkie showed the Irishman reaffirming his intention to fight in the BKFC during the pre-event press conference in Italy. He said:

"If you think I'm up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won't step in there myself, think again. For sure, Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.