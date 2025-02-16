Conor McGregor confirms BKFC debut plans, sets sights on title: "Mark my words"

Conor McGregor revealed his intention to become a world champion in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

On April 26, BKFC will travel to the Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy for their first event in the country.

Earlier today, the upcoming event's headliners and co-headliners, along with part owner Conor McGregor, traveled to Italy for a press conference.

McGregor expressed his desire to ufc-legend-dismisses-idea-conor-mcgregor-fighting-jeremy-stephens-bkfc-he-ll-never-fight" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">fight in BKFC, something he's been teasing since his investment into the promotion was announced in April 2024:

"If you think I'm up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won't step in there myself, think again. For sure, Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words."

McGregor followed up by voicing his interest in becoming a BKFC world champion:

"I'd like a world title in this company. I would wish to be the bare-knuckle world title, world champion. That is a significant belt to hold in your career. Nobody from boxing to mixed martial arts can speak nothing bad about a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship world champion. So, for sure, I would be coming in looking for the world title."

Watch McGregor talk about wanting to win a world title in BKFC below:

Conor McGregor has business to take care of in the UFC before fighting in BKFC

Conor McGregor's interest in competing under the BKFC has sparked interest from the combat sports community.

The reality is McGregor has two fights left on his UFC contract. It would be unlikely that Dana White and other promotional officials would agree to release him from his contract.

McGregor hasn't fought since suffering a gruesome leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The former two-division UFC champion has since overcome the treacherous recovery to start training again. He was scheduled to make his highly-anticipated octagon return in June 2024 before pulling out against Michael Chandler due to a broken toe.

Rumors have spread about McGregor potentially fighting again later this year. The UFC hasn't confirmed when 'The Notorious' will make his final two octagon appearances before transitioning to BKFC.

