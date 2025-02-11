"Dana holds all the cards" - KSI makes bold claim on Conor McGregor fight and insists he's a better fit for bout than "cu*t" Jake Paul

KSI recently made a bold claim regarding a potential fight against Conor McGregor by taking aim at his longtime enemy Jake Paul. The influencer noted that his relationship with the UFC gives him an opportunity to make it a reality compared to 'The Problem Child'.

For years, both KSI and Paul have taken aim at the former two-division champion for a potential boxing bout but have been unsuccessful. It's also important to note that the Irishman is under contract with the UFC, so any potential boxing bout would first need the approval of Dana White.

Despite agreeing to cross-promotion for the record-setting bout with Floyd Mayweather, White has been reluctant to agree to any similar proposals since.

Trending

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, KSI opened up about possibly fighting 'The Notorious' in a boxing bout and answered whether there have been attempts to do so. The PRIME co-founder mentioned that White would need to sign off on it but insisted that he would have a better chance than Paul in getting that approval:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Dana [White] just said [a fight with McGregor is] not happening...I'd love it to happen. And I feel like I'm more in line for it to happen as opposed to someone like Jake [Paul] because Dana hates Jake. And understandably, I know why, he's an absolute cu*t, so it is what it is.

"But yeah, I feel like it would be a great fight, me and Conor McGregor, but we're just gonna have to wait for Dana...Dana holds all the cards." [1:20:40]

Check out the full episode featuring KSI's comments regarding Conor McGregor and Jake Paul below:

KSI claims Netflix would be interested in Jake Paul fight

In addition to sharing his thoughts on a potential Conor McGregor fight, KSI reignited his interest in fighting longtime enemy Jake Paul and claimed that Netflix would be on board to make it a reality this year.

During the aforementioned appearance, KSI mentioned that a bout against Paul needs to materialize and would be a massive success for Netflix:

"I'm pretty sure Netflix will see the Jake Paul vs. KSI fight and go, 'We need to do this. We need to make this happen.' Or I imagine DAZN will also come into play. I don't know, we'll probably have to do a partnership...But I feel like it has to happen. I want it to happen."

Check out KSI's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.