Are Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield friends?

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are now friends after being part of an intense rivalry in 1996 and 1997. The two legends are now cordial with each other.

Mike Tyson also invited 'The Real Deal' to his podcast a year ago. The duo spoke about their history and other aspects of the sweet science.

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield first met in the squared circle at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Nevada, in November 1996. Holyfield challenged 'Iron Mike' for his WBA heavyweight title.

Holyfield secured a TKO victory in the 11th round.

Their second meeting was one of the most controversial and talked-about boxing matches in the sport's history. In the third round, Tyson bit one of Holyfield's ears during a clinch. Referee Mills Lane decided to disqualify Tyson. However, Holyfield intervened and asked to continue. The referee obliged, but Tyson bit 'The Real Deal' again, this time on the other ear. The referee had no choice but to disqualify Tyson again.

Watch: Mike Tyson hilariously returns Evander Holyfield's ear back to him in a commercial

Mike Tyson apologized to Evander Holyfield through a commercial 16 years later. After tearing off a small section on the top of Holyfield's ear, 'Iron Mike' hilariously returned it in a box as the two participated in a theatrical commercial.

