Conor McGregor calls out USADA for allegedly sweeping Nate Diaz "steroid debacle" under the rug

Conor McGregor has called out USADA for no longer naming fighters who fail drug tests. The Irishman also aimed a jibe at former foe Nate Diaz, claiming that USADA covered up his steroid-related controversy in 2019.

McGregor recently took to Twitter to express his displeasure over being tested by the USADA twice in one week. He said they collected his blood and urine samples for testing.

McGregor also claimed that USADA tested him because of his rigorous training regimen for the upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor said he felt athletes who get caught using steroids no longer have to be ashamed of what they have done because their names aren't being disclosed.

McGregor spoke about Diaz's incident in 2019 when the Stockton native had traces of banned substances in his body. However, Diaz was later found to be the victim of a contaminated supplement and was allowed to fight Jorge Masvidal. The Irishman alluded to the UFC letting Diaz fight because his clash against Masvidal would have done good business.

Conor McGregor also asked Jeff Novitzky, current Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance for the UFC, to explain why the USADA has stopped naming the athletes.

"USADA tested me right before this [training]. Blood and urine. That’s twice this week. I don’t blame them, I’m a animal. What irks me tho is there is never an announcement of athletes caught anymore? This means 1. They can keep it quiet 2. Tainted supplement bullshit excuses are accepted."

"How come the public isn’t told about positive tests anymore? How after the Nate Diaz steroid debacle, where he produced his own nutrition companies tainted multivitamin [and] was instantly cleared prior to a mega money fight, are we now in the dark on test results?"

Conor McGregor must defeat Dustin Poirier to remain in the title picture

Conor McGregor is set to take on Dustin Poirier in a rivalry-settling trilogy fight on July 10 in the main event of UFC 264. McGregor was recently knocked out by Poirier at UFC 257 in January and the Irishman now has revenge on his mind.

The victor of the fight will likely challenge the winner of Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.