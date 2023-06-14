Arian Sadikovic shares his advantage over taller fighters in the lightweight kickboxing division

Two-division ONE world champion Regian Eersel practically towers over everyone in the lightweight kickboxing division, but his former challenger Arian Sadikovic doesn’t mind.

In fact, ‘Game Over’ said the double champ’s imposing height and length did not faze him one bit when they traded leather at ONE 156 last year.

Talks of a possible rematch between Sadikovic and Eersel ran rife in the aftermath of ONE Fight Night 11 at Lumpinee Stadium over the weekend.

The German standout dominated Nieky Holzken for three rounds, while ‘The Immortal’ dispatched Dmitry Menshikov in less than a minute in the main event.

In his post-event interview, Sadikovic talked about the challenges of taking on the Surinamese-Dutch fighter, including his long and lanky physique.

The 28-year-old explained why being the shorter fighter comes with its advantages, especially against Eersel:

“I'm used to it [size disadvantage] with Eersel. Before, I fought a lot of guys who are taller than me. And I like it. I like to fight tall guys so I can go inside and put pressure.”

Being shorter than your opponent also means you can dip lower during exchanges and get inside easily.

Sadikovic’s ability to cover distance and apply pressure was on full display against Holzken, as he beat ‘The Natural’ in his own game.

‘Game Over’ smothered Holzken with his relentless attacks, not allowing the multi-time kickboxing world champion to impose his aggressive Dutch kickboxing style.

The 28-year-old also applied the same gameplan against Eersel last year and found success with it early on.

Sadikovic even came close to finishing Eersel with a brutal knee in round 2, but ran out of steam in the end and was on the losing end of a unanimous decision verdict.

It remains unclear if Sadikovic will get his coveted rematch.

For now, you can watch the replay of Eersel and Sadikovic’s epic performances at ONE Fight Night 11. The entire card is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Sadikovic's OFN11 post-event interview below:

