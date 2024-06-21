Ariel Helwani drops bombshell, says Carlos Ulberg has withdrawn from next week's UFC 303 fight with Anthony Smith

According to a report by veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Carlos Ulberg is out of his UFC 303 light heavyweight clash against Anthony Smith on June 29.

However, Helwani believes, Smith, who replaced Jamahal Hill on the card against Ulberg might still fight at the pay-per-view. Roman Dolidze is being targeted as a short-notice replacement.

Interestingly, this particular light heavyweight contest has already suffered multiple shuffles following a series of unfortunate events.

Initially, Khalil Rountree was supposed to face 'Sweet Dreams' on the card. However, Rountree was forced out of the event after a doping violation. This necessitated a replacement and Ulberg filled the spot.

Misfortune struck the fight card once again, as Hill had to withdraw from the event due to medical complications, including two tears in his meniscus, a sprained ankle, and a baker's cyst that needed to be drained.

Following this, Hill's recent training partner Smith stepped in as his replacement. Now if Dolidze is locked in to face 'Lionheart', this fight would've suffered three replacements before it hits the octagon.

This is far from the most debilitating fight cancellation the card has suffered. UFC 303 was originally supposed to be headlined by a welterweight contest between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

However, the Irishman had to pull out of the event after suffering an injury in the lead-up to the contest. The pay-per-view will now be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight rematch between reigning champion Alex Pereira and former kingpin Jiri Prochazka.

How has Carlos Ulberg fared in the UFC so far?

While Carlos Ulberg is seemingly out of UFC 303, let's take a look at how the New Zealander has fared so far in the world's premier MMA promotion.

Ulberg is one of the breakout stars of Dana White's Contender Series 2020. He stamped his ticket to the big leagues by claiming a first-round knockout over Bruno Oliveira in week eight of the UFC feeder program.

The 33-year-old failed to maintain his momentum and suffered a second-round KO against Kennedy Nzechukwu in his promotional debut at UFC 259. However, 'Black Jag' has never faltered since.

He is currently on a six-fight win streak with his latest victory coming via a 12-second KO against Alonzo Menifield at UFC on ESPN 56.

Watch Carlos Ulberg KO Alonzo Menifield below: