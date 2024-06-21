"This one fight is musical f***ing chairs" - Fans react to Carlos Ulberg's rumored exit from UFC 303 fight against Anthony Smith 

UFC 303 has been plagued by injuries and last-minute changes, and the madness might not be over yet. Rumors swirling that Carlos Ulberg is considering pulling out of his main card fight against Anthony Smith have caused fans to take to social media to express their frustration.

Originally, Conor McGregor's injury forced a reshuffle. Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira stepped in to headline against Jiri Prochazka. Then, Jamahal Hill's injury led to Ulberg replacing him opposite Smith. Now, Ulberg's potential withdrawal throws another wrench into the plans.

Fans are understandably bewildered. One wrote:

"This one fight is musical f***ing chairs"

while another joked:

“It’s literally just a completely different fight now this is amazing lol”

The frustration is palpable, with some fans calling the event "genuinely cursed." Suggestions for replacements have also emerged, with names like Bogdan Guskov and Dominick Reyes being thrown around as potential late-notice opponents for Smith.

The UFC has yet to officially address Ulberg's rumored exit or announce a replacement.

A look at Carlos Ulberg's UFC run

With his aggressive fighting style and impressive finishing ability, New Zealand's Carlos Ulberg has quickly become a fan favorite.

Ulberg's debut was a memorable one, earning him a "Fight of the Night" bonus despite a second-round knockout loss to Kennedy Nzechukwu. Since then, he's rattled off six consecutive victories, all but one coming by way of finish.

Ulberg has displayed a well-rounded skillset, showcasing powerful striking with knockouts over Tafon Nchukwi, Nicolae Negumereanu, and Alonzo Menifield. He's also proven dangerous on the ground, submitting Da Un Jung with a rear-naked choke.

With three Performance of the Night bonuses in his last five fights, Ulberg has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the light heavyweight division.