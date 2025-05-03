Ariel Helwani gets roasted as Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson joins absurd 100 UFC fighters vs. 1 gorilla debate 

UFC reporter Ariel Helwani gets trolled by former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, as he joins the 100 UFC fighters vs. 1 silverback gorilla debate. The debate centers on whether a team of 100 UFC fighters would be able to defeat a single silverback gorilla.

Helwani recently hosted 'Rampage' on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he asked the question if Jackson would be able to take on the gorilla by himself. In response, the 46-year-old accused Helwani of ruining his day by comparing him with the gorilla.

"I was doing good until you just called me a silverback gorilla. What the f*ck? I chime in, and it sounds like you're calling me one silverback gorilla. I thought we were boys! That's not cool Ariel, I always show up for your interviews and sh*t, and I didn't sign up to be called one silverback gorilla bro. What are you doing?"

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below (0:27):

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson addresses quarrel with Kevin Holland

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has explained his ongoing beef with UFC middleweight Kevin Holland.

According to him, he had made a joke about 'Trailblazer' and Michael Venom Page that did not sit well. He went on to admit that he "became petty" by releasing a diss track aimed at Holland, titled '45-70' [9:18].

"I understood why Kevin Holland was mad at me. I understood why because I guess he didn't like one of my jokes that I said about him and [Michael Venom Page] over Instagram. The kid was cutting weight probably. It was a couple of days before his fight. Honestly, at that time, Kevin Holland could have spit in my face, and I would have done nothing."

'Rampage' added:

"But I became petty and that's why I made that '45-70' song. I was sitting the whole time thinking- what can I do to this kid to pay him back for telling me to sh*t the f*ck up on my podcast. I knew I wasn't going to beat him up. You can't solve everything with violence. So I was like okay, I'm going to be petty, I'm going to get this kid back, so I dropped the diss song on his a*s."

