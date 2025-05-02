Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson gets honest about Kevin Holland diss track amid supposed feud, 'Trailblazer' responds: "I'm not mad at you 'Rampage'"

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently opened up about his feud with Kevin Holland. 'Trailblazer' responded to the MMA veteran, seemingly ending their rivalry.

The bad blood between Jackson and Holland started when the latter was scheduled to fight Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC 299. The 46-year-old left a snarky comment on Instagram after the two faced off at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

The Dana White's Contender Series alumni didn't take too kindly to the joke, which eventually resulted in a heated back-and-forth during his appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST. The former champion then released a diss track, 45-70, a callback to their altercation on his show.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the former champion claims he has no animosity toward the welterweight contender and believes he could be a champion. He said:

"I understood why Kevin Holland was mad at me. The kid was cutting weight probably, days before his fight. Honestly, at that time, he could've spit in my face and I wouldn't have done anything. But I became petty and that's why I made the 45-70 song because I was thinking the whole time, like, 'What can I do to this kid that pays him back for telling me to shut the f*** up on my podcast.' So, I dropped a diss song on his a**."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

Holland responded to the highlight posted by Ariel Helwani on X, writing:

"I’m not mad at you Rampage. I got paid good off the podcast, got a free 45-70 and technically 8 head of [cow] thanks OG."

Check out Kevin Holland's response below:

When Kevin Holland broke down Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

As the interim heavyweight title holder, Tom Aspinall is said to be the rightful opponent for champion Jon Jones. However, 'Bones' has shown reluctance to fight the Brit, stalling the unification bout.

In his appearance on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, Kevin Holland weighed in on the fight, backing Jones due to his impressive run and claiming he should follow boxing veteran Floyd Mayweather's strategy, stating:

"I'm going to stand up for [Jon Jones] a little bit on this one. The dude's been around for a very long time, and he's fought a lot of people. If I'm Jon Jones, I'm going to play it like a Floyd Mayweather. I'm going to play it as smart as I can. I'm going to be the OG in the game. Yeah, we may not like it. Yeah, we may want to see the fight tomorrow, but the older I get, the smarter I will play the game."

Check out Kevin Holland's comments below (21:34):

