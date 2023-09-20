Ariel Helwani issues 2-word response after Pep Guardiola's respect-laden thoughts on Nottingham Forest

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani thoroughly agrees with Pep Guariola’s opinion on Nottingham Forest football club. The Manchester City manager warned his team about Forest’s past accomplishments, giving them a reality check.

Manchester City registered a come-from-behind win over Red Star Belgrade in their first Champion’s League match on September 19th. They’re scheduled to take on Nottingham Forest on September 23rd.

Nottingham Forest won two European cups - in 1979 and 1980. While speaking at a press conference, Pep Guardiola drew attention to the club’s achievements and said:

“Now we have Nottingham Forest, true Champion’s League winners… Have won more Champions League than us. So, this is the truth and we’re not joking. So first Nottingham Forest and afterward we’ll see what happens.”

Ariel Helwani posted a video clip of the Catalan’s statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He registered his agreement with Guardiola in a short two-word reply:

“Pep knows”

Ariel Helwani compares UFC champion with WWE legend

Ariel Helwani is one of the most prominent figures in the world of MMA journalism. But he is a keen observer of other sports as well. In a recent episode of The MMA Hour show, Helwani drew parallels between UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Both men are similar in terms of their rebellious and outspoken attitude. During his time in the WWE, Steve Austin challenged the establishment, and he was at odds with boss Vince McMahon. Strickland is known for his bold and controversial opinions as well. Both men greatly appeal to the average MMA and pro wrestling fans.

However, ‘Tarzan’ has answered the UFC’s call every single time and has been a good employee of the UFC. As a result, Ariel Helwani concluded that his cooperation with the company separated Sean Strickland from Steve Austin. He said:

“[Strickland] is anti-perhaps a different establishment, he’s anti-a certain type of person living in this world or this country bu when I think of him, I don’t necessarily [consider him similar] to Stone Clod because what pops in my mind first and foremost about Stone Cold was his feud with Vince McMahon and he wsa like, you know, the disgruntled worker who gave his boss the FU. Sean isn’t that guy.”

Watch Ariel Helwani make the comparison from the 1:39 mark of the video below: