Ariel Helwani notices strong similarity between Naoya Inoue and Max Holloway - "Got his groove back"

Ariel Helwani recently weighed in on Naoya Inoue's performance in his most recent boxing bout and complimented him on how he looked. The journalist also noted that he noticed a strong similarity between the 31-year-old and Max Holloway.

Inoue kept his unbeaten record intact as he earned an impressive sixth round knockout over Luis Nery. The bout took place in the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, which is a historic venue in the country, and marked his first successful title defense as the undisputed super bantamweight champion.

During the bout, 'The Monster' invited Nery to exchange with him in the center of the ring and showcased his defensive timing and precise striking. Helwani took to his X account and shared his thoughts on the exchange and mentioned that it was strikingly similar to what the 'BMF' title holder has done in his UFC career. He wrote:

"Inoue got his groove back. Channeling his inner @BlessedMMA moments ago."

Ariel Helwani expresses excitement for Naoya Inoue's future bouts

Naoya Inoue is one of the most exciting boxers in the sport due in large part to his fighting style and highlight reel knockouts.

'The Monster' has an unbeaten 27-0 record, with 24 of those wins coming via KO/TKO including his most recent win over Luis Nery. He dropped him with a powerful right hand that resulted in the referee calling a stop to the bout.

Ariel Helwani immediately took to his X account and congratulated Inoue on another spectacular win. Helwani questioned whether his power would translate to a heavier weight-division and mentioned that there are plenty of options for him. He wrote:

"Freakish power. How high can he go? 135/140 seems too big but man imagine the fights up there."

