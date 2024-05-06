Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery: Live round-by-round updates

Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery marks the Japanese boxing sensation's first defense of his undisputed super bantamweight titles. He faces the WBC's mandatory challenger, the nigh-undefeated Nery, who aims to send the Tokyo Dome crowd home with disappointment in their hearts.

Both men are regarded as fearsome power-punchers, with Inoue, in particular, having a 90.4% knockout-to-win percentage in championship bouts. While Nery, a classic hard-hitting Mexican pugilist, isn't as prolific, he is still riding a streak of three consecutive knockouts. So fans ought to expect fireworks.

Their boxing match is scheduled for 12 rounds, during which they will compete for Inoue's WBC, WBO, WBA (Super), and IBF super bantamweight/junior featherweight titles. Moreover, Inoue will be putting his unbeaten 26-0 record on the line, with Nery's run of form sitting at 35-1.

The Japanese star previously knocked out Marlon Tapales, authoring a streak of seven consecutive knockouts. Meanwhile, Nery's prior bout was a knockout over Frolian Saludar. Ahead of their clash, Inoue is a massive -1400 favorite, while Nery is a +800 underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery

Round 1:

Inoue applies immediate pressure, but Nery refuses to give up space. Inoue with a snappy jab, before swinging for an overhand right that misses. Nery comes forward, swinging and missing, but manages to back the champion up to the ropes. Both men meet in the center of the ring, Nery swings and misses again.

Inoue pulls him into a clinch, but is knocked down by Nery on the exit. Nery swarms him until the end of the round. Big round for the Mexican.

Round 2:

The champion seems to have shaken off the cobwebs of his knockdown. Both fighters meet in the center, neither one giving an inch as they trade jabs. Inoue lands a good body shot. Nery ups the aggression, coming forward with wild swings.

Inoue snipes a lunging Nery with a hard counter, dropping him to leave them even on knockdowns. He's given time to recover by the referee. Inoue pounces, but Nery survives.

Round 3:

Inoue is heavy on the pressure again. Nery seems more tentative now, knowing that his opponent can hurt him. Both men measure each other with their lead hands, but Inoue seems more comfortable. He starts letting his hands go, finding combination, snapping Nery's head back.

One punch appears to cause Nery to either stumble or slip. Inoue is in the driver, and ends the round in control.

