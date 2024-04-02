Ariel Helwani refutes rumors of Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya fight deal, claims both fighters yet to receive official offers from UFC

Ariel Helwani recently refuted the rumors surrounding the highly anticipated middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. Taking to X, the MMA journalist noted that a bout hasn't officially been proposed yet.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Du Plessis vs. Adesanya for quite some time as the two were linked to face off on a number of occasions, but timing and injuries to the South African put a halt to those plans. Now that 'Stillknocks' is the reigning middleweight champion, he has made it clear that he would like to fight 'The Last Stylebender' in his first title defense and even hinted that they would be fighting in Australia.

Perth, Australia is scheduled to host UFC 305 on Aug. 18, which would be almost a year removed from when they were initially going to compete.

Du Plessis had come off an impressive win over Robert Whittaker last year, which earned him a title shot against then champion Adesanya. However, the bout didn't materialize because the South African was unable to make a quick turnaround due to an injury.

Helwani took to his X account to respond to a tweet regarding the middleweight title bout and refuted the rumor of it being scheduled for UFC 305. He wrote:

"I'm told Israel Adesanya hasn't officially been offered this yet, BUT if he does, he's 100% in. (And fwiw, I'm told DDP hasn't officially been offered yet, too. But this what both camps would like to happen)."

Ariel Helwani's tweet regarding Du Plessis vs. Adesanya [Image courtesy: @arielhelwani - X]

It will be interesting to see whether Du Plessis vs. Adesanya ends up materializing for the UFC 305 headliner or if the promotion has another date and location in mind for the bout.

Ariel Helwani claps back at Joaquin Buckley claiming he uses fighters for his own agenda

Ariel Helwani had an unexpected debate on yesterday's episode of The MMA Hour as he was criticized by Joaquin Buckley.

UFC welterweight Buckley claimed that the Canadian uses fighters for his own agenda and asks them questions that could result in consequences from the promotion. Helwani clapped back at that criticism by mentioning that he considers his show to be a platform where fans can learn more about the fighters. He said:

"Honestly, I don't agree...Do you think I'm trying to make the fighters look bad?...15 years I've been doing this show. I have the fighters on because I love the fighters and respect the fighters and wanna give them an opportunity to tell their stories and be able to learn more."

Expand Tweet

Poll : Do you think Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya will fight at UFC 305? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion