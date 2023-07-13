Ariel Helwani reveals the truth behind rumors of Ronda Rousey's UFC comebacxk

The UFC's first female champion Ronda Rousey plies her trade in sports entertainment at the WWE now. But with rumors of her leaving the company, reports of her returning to the UFC have also surfaced.

Rousey featured in an ad for American daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company DraftKings. There, she promoted the UFC's most recent pay-per-view event UFC 290, headlined by a featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkavnovski and Yair Rodriguez.

The ad led many to believe that a potential return was on the cards for the former women's bantamweight champion.

Check out the DraftKings ad featuring Rousey that was posted on her Twitter account:

However, leading mixed martial arts journalist Ariel Helwani reported that there was no stock to the rumors going around of a potential 'Rowdy' return to the UFC.

"Ronda Rousey is not considering a UFC comeback, I’m told. No truth to the rumors started yesterday."

Check out Ariel Helwani's tweet below:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Ronda Rousey is not considering a UFC comeback, I’m told.



No truth to the rumors started yesterday. Ronda Rousey is not considering a UFC comeback, I’m told. No truth to the rumors started yesterday.

Rousey last competed in the UFC at UFC 207 in a loss against Amanda Nunes for the women's bantamweight champion. Her championship reign was ended by Holly Holm a bout prior at UFC 193, which also snapped her 12-fight unbeaten professional record.

Ronda Rousey UFC comeback: Holly Holm open to a rematch against 'Rowdy'

With rumors of a potential Ronda Rousey comeback to the UFC circulating, another former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm spoke of a rematch if Rousey returned.

She spoke in the UFC Vegas 77 press conference and was asked about Rousey's rumored return. Although Holm denied any knowledge regarding a comeback, she also stated that Rousey's competitive nature could be a factor.

Holm was also open to facing Rousey at any weight. She said:

“I don’t know if she will really come back. Who knows if it is just talk? I know she is a very competitive person, there’s a reason why she was an Olympian and a reason why she was a champion for so long. So I would absolutely revisit that fight at either weight. I don’t think it is an advantage or disadvantage depending on the weight. I think either one.” [4:20 onwards]

Check out Holly Holm's complete interview and comments on Ronda Rousey below on YouTube:

Poll : 0 votes