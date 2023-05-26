Ariel Helwani's recent jab at Dana White seems to have flown over the heads of some fans, after the MMA journalist sarcastically responded to a boxing fight announcement on Twitter.

Dana White has infamously discussed his disdain for boxing on multiple occasions and has ruled out ever cross promoting in the sport again following Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather's bout in 2017. The UFC president's general consensus is that boxing is 'broken' from top to bottom and is being ruined by silly matchmaking and influencer boxing.

Helwani has now taken a dig at White's previous comments. The 40-year-old responded to SHOWTIME Boxing's fight announcement between undefeated welterweights Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. He tweeted:

"Boxing really needs to stop putting together these gimmicky fights. Ruining the sport! Enough is enough"

Some fans have hit back at Ariel Helwani for his tweet, with one fan claiming Helwani's take is baseless since only one major fight has been announced.

"One fight and you're claiming boxing is the best thing since sliced bread. It's getting kind of sad at this point when Dana has forgotten you exist"

Iron Fred ⛓️ @ChairLegFred @arielhelwani One fight and you’re claiming boxing is the best thing since sliced bread. It’s getting kind of sad at this point when Dana has forgotten you exist @arielhelwani One fight and you’re claiming boxing is the best thing since sliced bread. It’s getting kind of sad at this point when Dana has forgotten you exist

Another fan stated that the beef between them is getting old and compared the situation to Paddy Pimblett's criticism for asking to be paid for interviews.

"This fell off already, it's like the paddy asking for cash to get interviewed joke"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Jesse Morgan @mmasmartguy @arielhelwani Mean while, Dana's trying to make Jone Jones vs Tyson Fury in MMA, while making another BMF belt, and hosting slap fights. By the way, when does the Ultimate fighter with Conor Mcgregor coaching start? @arielhelwani Mean while, Dana's trying to make Jone Jones vs Tyson Fury in MMA, while making another BMF belt, and hosting slap fights. By the way, when does the Ultimate fighter with Conor Mcgregor coaching start?

ty kelly @tykellyy @arielhelwani Just to give the W to whoever they decided would be easiest to promote down the line. Loma beat Haney by at least 2 rounds if not 3 but here we are. @arielhelwani Just to give the W to whoever they decided would be easiest to promote down the line. Loma beat Haney by at least 2 rounds if not 3 but here we are.

Randy @randaltee12 @arielhelwani Boxing been ruined for a long time @arielhelwani Boxing been ruined for a long time

Noseferatu @ShanksMma @arielhelwani Dude, chill. One thing is to do it on the show and that was awesome. This just looks like a jealous girlfriend @arielhelwani Dude, chill. One thing is to do it on the show and that was awesome. This just looks like a jealous girlfriend

Red9 @dirtyneedles9 @arielhelwani He was talking about other boxing matches. Clearly a fight like this or tank vs Garcia is not gimmicky. But the YouTuber leagues and legend vs legend and legend vs other guy or YouTuber is played out. Show us some real competitors. @arielhelwani He was talking about other boxing matches. Clearly a fight like this or tank vs Garcia is not gimmicky. But the YouTuber leagues and legend vs legend and legend vs other guy or YouTuber is played out. Show us some real competitors.

Darryl Sorrentino @DarrylSorrenti5 @arielhelwani I couldn’t agree more! We need more fights like Jake Paul and Tommy Fury. @arielhelwani I couldn’t agree more! We need more fights like Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

Tsinzu @tsinzu1 @arielhelwani I get it's a sarcastic dig at Dana White but this is one fight everybody is excited about. Best boxing match up this year by a mile. @arielhelwani I get it's a sarcastic dig at Dana White but this is one fight everybody is excited about. Best boxing match up this year by a mile.

Tipster @Goalsandyellows @arielhelwani Ariel has to be trolling lol, this is a purist fight between two actual top boxers in the world. Whilst Ariel is doing press conference with Jake Paul and Nate Diaz lol. @arielhelwani Ariel has to be trolling lol, this is a purist fight between two actual top boxers in the world. Whilst Ariel is doing press conference with Jake Paul and Nate Diaz lol.

Ariel Helwani calls out Dana White claiming he paid Floyd Mayweather to face Conor McGregor

Ariel Helwani has claimed Dana White is lying, after the UFC president suggested he had to write a cheque to Floyd Mayweather to box Conor McGregor in 2017.

Earlier this month, Tyson Fury and Jon Jones began trading blows on social media about who'd get the upper hand should they ever fight. This beef lead to Dana White revealing on BroBible that he'd like to offer 'The Gypsy King' the opportunity to step into the octagon.

According to the 53-year-old, he is interested in working with Fury because he has experience working with boxers such as Mayweather in the past. During the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani took issue with White's comments. He said:

“You didn’t pay Floyd anything. Like I said on Monday, all you did was say, ‘Alright, Conor, we’ll cut a deal with you so you can go out and do this fight on Showtime with Mayweather promotions and all this stuff.’ You didn’t cut Floyd no checks. You didn’t make the deal with Floyd. You were on the other side of the equation.”

Catch Helwani's comments here:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

Ariel Helwani asked about Dana White's comments on entertaining a fight between Tyson Fury and Jon Jones.

#TheMMAHour ThreadAriel Helwani asked about Dana White's comments on entertaining a fight between Tyson Fury and Jon Jones. ThreadAriel Helwani asked about Dana White's comments on entertaining a fight between Tyson Fury and Jon Jones.#TheMMAHour https://t.co/yOeXOvDCFy

Poll : 0 votes