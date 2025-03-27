Ariel Helwani shares honest opinion on Joe Rogan refusing to visit Canada for UFC 315

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently weighed in on Joe Rogan not planning to attend UFC 315. Helwani speculates that political reasons are behind the popular podcast host's decision.

In the recent episode of JRE Fight Companion, UFC 315, which will be underway in Montreal, Canada, on May 10th, was mentioned. In recent years, Rogan has chosen not to commentate on pay-per-views held outside the United States, regardless of the magnitude of the bout. As such, he won't be on duty for the pay-per-view headlined by a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Rogan said:

"I won't be there [UFC 315]. I don't go to Canada anymore. I don't. I'd rather go to Russia."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (3:13:46):

In reaction to Rogan's comments, Helwani weighed in on why the UFC commentator does not want to attend UFC 315. In the latest installment of The Ariel Helwani Show, the Canadian said:

"Canda is going through a bit of a weird time with the politics, the left, the right, the this and that. I don't get the Russia part of it all because he wouldn't go to Russia either. But I think it was just a commentary on how liberal Canada has become."

He continued:

"The stuff with the truck drivers, frozen bank accounts, the vaccine and all that stuff. I think that's playing into it. He doesn't go to any international shows. He didn't go to Vancouver, or Toronto last year. I think it was a zinger from a comedian."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below:

Joe Rogan claims Alex Pereira had norovirus and a hand injury ahead of UFC 313, 'Poatan' responds

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the comedian claimed that Alex Pereira had suffered from norovirus and was also dealing with a hand injury ahead of fighting Magomed Ankalaev. Norovirus is a contagious virus that causes severe diarrhea and vomiting, typically lasting two or three days.

'Poatan' recently addressed these claims on The Ariel Helwani Show. When asked about it, the former middleweight and light heavyweight champion spoke about the difficulties he faced before fighting Ankalaev. Although he has no regrets about taking the fight, the Brazilian acknowledged that he wasn't 100% healthy going into the bout.

Pereira said:

"Everybody goes through their problems, I'm sure he [Magomed Ankalaev] had his too. I have mine, my hand is fine but it did affect a lot of things. But, I don't wanna use that as an excuse. I don't wanna use this as leverage for anything. I do not regret [fighting] because I conquered a lot."

Check out Alex Pereira's response to Joe Rogan's claims below:

