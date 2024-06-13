Ariel Helwani shares troubling update on UFC 303 Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler saga: "There aren’t a ton of options available"

The uncertainty around the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight has been elevated to a whole new level. That's after MMA journalist Ariel Helwani shared some more details in a social media post.

McGregor is scheduled to return to competition against Chandler at UFC 303 after a three-year layoff. However, speculation about the Irishman's health and a potential injury have raised doubt about the fight taking place.

In a recent post on X, Helwani claimed that the UFC is desperately seeking a replacement for the June 29 event:

"UFC is not intentionally trying to drag out this 303 saga. They are burning the midnight oil trying to find a replacement solution. The issue is there aren’t a ton of options available right now. If there was they would have announced it all already and moved on."

While responding to a fan who requested to know definitively whether the McGregor vs. Chandler fight was off, Helwani responded:

"It’s not 100% off but I’d be extremely surprised at this point if it remains and they are actively negotiating with multiple camps to find a replacement. It’s all up in the air still but they are proceeding at this time like they need a replacement."

Ariel Helwani drops another hint about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight cancellation

Ariel Helwani seems convinced about the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout cancellation. While interacting with a fan who was eager to know why the UFC is looking for a replacement without officially announcing the bout cancellation, Helwani hinted that the announcement might be made soon.

The fan asked:

"How can they be looking for replacements if the fights not canceled?"

Helwani responded:

"The latter is just a formality at this point."

Speculation about McGregor's status began after the highly anticipated UFC 303 press conference, scheduled to take place on June 3, was canceled on short notice.

McGregor took to social media and apologized to fans about the cancellation and attributed it to "a series of obstacles outside of his control." The MMA world has since been abuzz with rumors.

A few days ago, McGregor shared a smiling picture of himself from the hospital bed, suggesting that he was in good health. However, the recent update from Helwani has cast a shadow of doubt over the UFC 303 main event.

