Conor McGregor breaks silence, extends apology to fans after sudden cancellation of UFC 303 press conference in Dublin

Irish MMA megastar Conor McGregor took to X apologizing to his fans for the sudden cancellation of the much-awaited UFC 303 press conference in Dublin Ireland, scheduled for June 3.

UFC 303 is set to be the long-awaited return to action of 'The Notorious', who has been absent from the sport for nearly three years. The presser leading up to the event is projected to be one of the biggest in the promotion's history, being that it will take place on the Irish MMA icon's home turf of Dublin.

UFC president Dana White himself announced the massive media day last week, to the excitement of McGregor, Chandler, and the rest of the MMA world combined. As bad luck would have it, however, the UFC 303 press conference has been postponed with a new date still yet to be determined.

McGregor addressed the postponement on X, saying:

"In consultation with the UFC, todays press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon."

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler has the making of a Fight of the Year candidate

As mentioned, UFC 303 will be the return of 'The Notorious', arguably the most famous MMA fighter of all time, after three years of absence. Just his name on the marquee alone will make this event the most-watched pay-per-view this year.

The Irish superstar, aside from headlining nearly all of the UFC's top-selling events of all time, is a gifted counter-striker. His uncanny vision to see oncoming shots allows him to throw his piston-like left cross that can end anyone's night in an instant.

As for Michael Chandler, after making a name in other promotions for many years, 'Iron' spectacularly debuted in the UFC in 2021, winning Debut of the Year awards after knocking out Dan Hooker. He also won Fight of the Year in that same year. Nearly all of his bouts in the promotion won Fight of the Night and/or Performance of the Night awards.

Having a sniper like McGregor clash with a swarming aggressor like Chandler will make for a classic clash of styles. Their knack for producing KOs and time-tested hearts will produce some interesting moments across the five-round contest.