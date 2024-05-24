Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler react to Dana White's UFC 303 Dublin press conference announcement

The massive UFC 303 fight card headlined by Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will have an equally superlative press conference in Dublin, Ireland. The historic presser was announced by UFC president Dana White in a video uploaded on social media today.

White said:

"This fight [card, UFC 303] is already the largest gate in UFC history and it is international fight week.So if you haven't gotten your tickets, you better get them now. Next week, is UFC 302 in Newark. When that fight [card] is over I'm jumping on a plane and I'm flying straight to Dublin, Ireland. We're holding the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler press conference live and free on June 3rd at the 3 Arena. I haven't in Ireland in a while. The last time I was there was for McGregor-Mayweather presser and it was incredible and I expect this to be the same."

Here's the full video of the announcement:

Both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are stoked by this announcement, expressing their thoughts in the comments section:

Michael Chandler said:

"This is going to be fun! See y’all there!"

Conor McGregor said:

"MY FIGHT! MY HOME TOWN! ☘️"

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor's comments on the UFC 303 press conference announcement. [Image credit: Dana White's Instagram page]

Dana White announces new fights aside from Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler press conference for UFC 303

Apart from the press conference announcement, Dana White also informed of additional matches for the historic UFC 303 fight card. Some of them can even headline their own cards.

White said:

"What's up guys. Couple of announcements. UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler, I'm sure you saw it yesterday, was announced, Jamahal Hill vs Carlos Ulberg in the co-main event. We are also adding undefeated 14-0 welterweight Ian Garry. He is gonna be taking on the no.13-ranked Michael 'Venom' Page."

New Zealand's Carlos Ulberg stepped in on short notice after original co-main event fighter, Khalil Roundtree, pulled out due to an accidental injestion of a tainted supplement. He will not co-headline the event with former UFC light-heavyweight world champion Jamahal Hill, who is coming off a KO loss to divisional titleholder Alex Pereira just last month.

Undefeated Irish MMA superstar Ian Garry will face perhaps his most high-profile opponent yet, Michael 'Venom' Page. The Londoner was, at one point, considered the best fighter outside the UFC. He made his UFC debut at UFC 299 last March, beating Kevin Holland via a unanimous decision.