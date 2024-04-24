Breaking: UFC 303 take shape, co-main event and undercard announced for Conor McGregor's historic return to the octagon

The UFC announced the extensive lineup for UFC 303, scheduled to take place during the promotion's yearly International Fight Week, set for June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The upcoming pay-per-view event is poised to be of colossal proportions, marking Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return to the octagon after an absence of nearly three years. 'The Notorious' is set to square off in a welterweight showdown against his rival coach from 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31, Michael Chandler, in the headline bout.

With the main event already generating massive anticipation, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of additional matchups to elevate what is expected to be one of the most significant fight cards of the year. Last week, it was announced that former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill will face Khalil Rountree Jr. in the co-main event of UFC 303.

UFC 303 undercard matchups

Combat sports journalist Aaron Bronsteter recently revealed on X that the Dana White-led organization announced the undercard for the McGregor vs. Chandler event.

As per Bronsteter's update, the event will also showcase a women's bantamweight showdown featuring former title contender Mayra Bueno Silva taking on Macy Chiasson. Additionally, veteran fighters Cub Swanson and Andre Fili will collide in a featherweight clash, while Joe Pyfer and Marc-Andre Barriault will engage in a middleweight bout.

Also on the card is a strawweight matchup between Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Gillian Robertson. Rei Tsuruya will further make his promotional debut against Carlos Hernandez in a flyweight contest.

Check out Aaron Bronsteter's post below:

