"THE GODFATHER IS BACK" - Fans rejoice as Dana White officially announces Conor McGregor's return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303

MMA icon Conor McGregor is set to make his long-awaited return to professional combat sports competition.

During the UFC 300 (April 13, 2024) post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White officially announced that McGregor's comeback fight would be against 'Iron' Michael Chandler and it'll be contested in the welterweight (170-pound) division. Fight fans soon chimed in by rejoicing over the comeback of the Irish MMA stalwart.

McGregor hasn't competed since suffering a gruesome leg injury in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. However, 'The Notorious' made a notable return to the UFC's on-screen programming, serving as a coach on the TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) Season 31. His rival coach on the show was none other than UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

The McGregor-Chandler showdown was expected to materialize in 2023, but it didn't come to fruition in that timeframe. Heading into the New Year (2024), 'The Notorious' posted an announcement video, noting that he'll return on June 29, 2024, against Chandler in a middleweight bout.

White has confirmed that McGregor's comeback fight will be against Chandler but it is taking place at welterweight instead. Their five-round match will headline the UFC 303 event on June 29, 2024, during the UFC's 'International Fight Week.'

During the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, White looked up at the media members and smilingly announced the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight. He stated:

"June 29th, Conor versus Chandler ... Five rounds, a 170 pounds."

Check out White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

The combat sports community has been set abuzz by the announcement. Multiple fans shared their excitement over one of combat sports' biggest stars returning. Several netizens praised the UFC for delivering incredible matches in 2024, with one fan particularly appreciating White's ability to make the fights come to fruition.

One Instagram commenter addressed McGregor's comeback and wrote:

"THE GODFATHER IS BACK"

Meanwhile, a fan pointed out that Chandler's decision to wait for the McGregor fight appears to have finally paid off. Another fan tweeted:

"Conor with the biggest comeback in sport history"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of reactions

Conor McGregor eyes return to the win column after lengthy hiatus

Conor McGregor's past five fights have witnessed him secure two victories and suffer three defeats. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is on a two-fight losing streak. Regardless, the 35-year-old Irishman is still heralded as one of the biggest box office draws in combat sports.

On the other hand, Chandler is similarly 2-3 in his past five octagon appearances. The American athlete is 1-1 in his last two fights and is coming off a third-round submission loss against Dustin Poirier in Nov. 2022. Nevertheless, 'Iron' is still regarded as an elite fighter in the lightweight division.

Considering the variables at play, many believe that the 37-year-old Michael Chandler is an intriguing matchup for Conor McGregor to gauge where he's currently at after a long time away from competition.

Poll : Can Conor McGregor ever return to his prime self? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion