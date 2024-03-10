"MVP just took Kevin Holland to school!!" - MMA fighters and fans react o Michael 'Venom' Page's explosive UFC debut outclassing 'Trailblazer'

Michael 'Venom' Page vs. Kevin Holland has just wrapped up at UFC 299, and as it was 'MVP's' first-ever UFC fight, it couldn't have gone better for him. Besides conceding a brief takedown in round two, Page was by far the superior fighter across all three rounds, winning a unanimous decision.

While a knockout eluded him, Page outstruck his foe with ease, making Holland miss, taunting him and even scoring occasional trips for good measure. When it came to in-cage gamesmanship, Holland had met his match and could do nothing but grow frustrated over his inability to contend with 'MVP' on the feet.

Naturally, social media was abuzz with reactions to Page's win over Holland. Former UFC women's featherweight Megan Anderson, for example, was full of praise.

"'MVP just took Kevin Holland to school!! What an impressive debut"

Meanwhile, UFC middleweight Paulo Costa had just one word.

"Embarrassing"

UFC featherweight Sodiq Yusuff felt that Khamzat Chimaev would be a better test for 'MVP.'

"Where's Khamzat?"

Fellow ex-Bellator fighter Dillon Danis, however, called for a fight with 'MVP' himself.

"Kevin Holland f***ing sucks; feed me Michael 'Venom' Page."

It was generally thought that he transitioned to the UFC far too late, as he turns 37 years old come April 7. However, the Englishman's age never showed, as he, admitted by Holland himself, turned out to be faster than his opponent's camp had anticipated.

He looked sharp, elusive, and as fast as his UFC counterpart, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, who the promotion should consider booking him to face next.

Michael 'Venom' Page has never held a single title in MMA, not even a regional one

Despite his long list of highlight reel finishes, Michael 'Venom' Page has never held a single title in MMA. Even with a 22–2 record, he has never dethroned even a regional champion for their title. His lone crack at championship gold came at Bellator 281, where he faced Logan Storley.

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's loss to Logan Storley:

The pair competed for the Bellator interim welterweight title, and despite his best efforts, Page came up short in a razor-thin split decision. Whether he will aim to capture the UFC welterweight title or simply look for fun, high-paying fights remains to be seen.