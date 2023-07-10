Ariel Helwani threatens to step down from The MMA Hour over ‘lackluster lineup of guests’ criticism

Ariel Helwani fired back after there was a tweet sent out that criticized his lineup of guests for today's episode of The MMA Hour, and noted that he would step down from it.

In a now-deleted tweet, a Twitter user @shaun.trennery.com noted that he was disappointed with the guest lineup for today's episode of The MMA Hour. He then mentioned that he doesn't anticipate an episode anymore either, writing:

"After witnessing the exhausting UFC card, the line-up of guests on @arielhelwani's MMA Hour seems lacklustre. It's clear my diminishing enthusiasm isn't isolated - a far cry from when I eagerly anticipated each episode."

Deleted tweet on The MMA Hour guests lineup

Helwani is known for handing out 10-7s and defending himself when others attempt to discredit or disrespect him. The Canadian fired back by noting that he becomes less enthusiastic about doing shows when he receives complaints regarding who he books for his own show.

He wrote:

"Straight up, and I know I shouldn’t say this but f it, it’s fans like this who make me want to never do the show again...Ps. Dan Hooker is also on. Hope you now approve of the lineup for the free show!"

Not only was Dan Hooker another addition to today's episode of The MMA Hour, but reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was also a late addition.

Alexander Volkanovski tells Ariel Helwani that he would be ready to fight in Abu Dhabi

Ariel Helwani had an excellent late addition to today's episode of The MMA Hour as Alexander Volkanovski appeared fresh off his successful title defense over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290.

During his appearance, Volkanovski provided an update on his arm injury, which he will undergo surgery on. He mentioned that it's not a very serious injury that will require an extended recovery time and revealed that he would be prepared to fight Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi.

He said:

"Hoping this [surgery] is a little cleanup, just gotta get a few things out of there and it's not gonna be any more than that. And then they told me it's a quick recovery and then I'm going, 'Let's do it.'...If that lightweight title fight is on the line, we make that happen."

