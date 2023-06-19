Arjan Bhullar acknowledges Anatoly Malykhin’s rise during his absence

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar recognizes what interim title holder Anatoly Malykhin has achieved while he was away from competition. He, however, vows to put an end to it in their title showdown later this week.

Indian-Canadian fighter ‘Singh’ Bhullar will collide with Russian powerhouse Malykhin in a long-awaited unification bout on June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Speaking to the MMA Underground, Arjan Bhullar shared his thoughts on ‘Sladkiy,’ who he sees as a dangerous opponent but nonetheless, he is confident to defeat.

The 37-year-old American Kickboxing Academy affiliate said:

“Like I said, he’s done what he’s had to do in my absence and kudos to him. He’s dangerous with his left hand, he’s dangerous with his right hand - two weapons primarily.”

ONE Friday Fights 22 will mark the return to action of Arjan Bhullar to competition and first title defense since becoming world champion in May 2021.

He took the title from erstwhile champion and now-retired Brandon Vera, whose gas tank he emptied en route to a technical knockout (punches) victory in the second round.

While he was away from competition, Arjan Bhullar said that he was still active in the gym, working on his game and conditioning, and that he is ready to make things happen in his upcoming title showdown.

Looking to make it a short reign for ‘Singh’ Bhullar is Anatoly Malykhin, currently one of the hot-streaking fighters in ONE Championship.

The Golden Team standout has been undefeated in four fights to date under the promotion and is seeking to become a bonafide two-division ONE world champion.

Apart from being the interim heavyweight world champion, Anatoly Malykhin is also the reigning ONE light heavyweight world champion, claiming it with a first-round knockout victory over former division king Reinier de Ridder last December.

